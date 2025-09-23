Amicus-backed Equirus’ earnings surge for second year in a row; plans another M&A
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Amicus-backed Equirus’ earnings surge for second year in a row; plans another M&A

Amicus-backed Equirus’ earnings surge for second year in a row; plans another M&A

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 23 Sep 2025
Premium
Amicus-backed Equirus’ earnings surge for second year in a row; plans another M&A
Ajay Garg, Founder and MD, Equirus Capital

Mumbai-based Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd grew its topline and profit at a strong pace for the second consecutive year during 2024-25, as a buoyant stock market helped its investment banking business and as it ramped up its wealth management unit. The company, which raised Rs 125 crore ($14.9 million) last year from private ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Liberty Mutual looks to lift stake in India insurance joint venture

Finance

Liberty Mutual looks to lift stake in India insurance joint venture

Premium
Saudi multi-asset investor Jadwa Investment onboards another sovereign LP for PE fund

Finance

Saudi multi-asset investor Jadwa Investment onboards another sovereign LP for PE fund

Premium
UK fintech Tide plans larger India play after turning unicorn in TPG-led round

Finance

UK fintech Tide plans larger India play after turning unicorn in TPG-led round

Pension regulator plans to widen investment options for better returns, chairperson says

Finance

Pension regulator plans to widen investment options for better returns, chairperson says

Walmart-backed PhonePe's losses shrink ahead of anticipated listing

Finance

Walmart-backed PhonePe's losses shrink ahead of anticipated listing

SEBI proposes display of AIF units' NAV on depositories for greater transparency

Finance

SEBI proposes display of AIF units' NAV on depositories for greater transparency

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW