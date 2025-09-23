Amicus-backed Equirus’ earnings surge for second year in a row; plans another M&A

Premium Ajay Garg, Founder and MD, Equirus Capital

Mumbai-based Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd grew its topline and profit at a strong pace for the second consecutive year during 2024-25, as a buoyant stock market helped its investment banking business and as it ramped up its wealth management unit. The company, which raised Rs 125 crore ($14.9 million) last year from private ......