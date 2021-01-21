Alvarez & Marsal India ropes in former Credit Suisse exec as senior adviser

Professional services and turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has announced the appointment of Sandeep Pangal as senior adviser in the corporate finance and restructuring group in Mumbai.

Last year, Pangal advised CG Power on its debt restructuring and sale in an out-of-court distressed asset resolution.

Prior to the appointment, he served as a director with Mumbai-based fintech firm Credit Sudhaar. For around six years since 2010 he was managing director and head of investment banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse. For 11 years, he was managing director with JPMorgan.

With nearly two decades of experience, Pangal has worked across multiple industries. He has led over $40 billion of advisory mergers and acquisitions (M&A) spanning sell side and buy side, restructurings and spinoffs.

Additionally, he has managed over $30 billion of financings across IPOs, equity follow-ons, convertibles, mezzanines, local debt, US loans, and US investment grade and high-yield bonds.

“The appointment demonstrates the next step of our strategic plan to expand our debt restructuring and corporate finance offering as larger businesses face stress from the pandemic and economic environment. His expertise, insights and fresh perspectives further our ability to bring leadership, action and results to our clients,” said Vikram Utamsingh, managing director and country head, Alvarez & Marsal India.

Pangal earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.