Alt DRX secures funding from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited in Pre Series A Round

Sachin Joshi - Co-Founder & CTO, Anand Narayanan - Principal Founder, Sanjeet Sahoo - Co-Founder Residential, Avinash Rao - Principal Founder and Avijit Mishra - Co-Founder Transactions, of Alt DRX.

Pioneering residential real estate tokenization platform wants to turn every Indian into a Property Investor, 1 SQFT at a time!

Alt DRX, India’s first Tokenised Digital Real Estate Marketplace, announced today that it has successfully raised INR 4.5 Crore from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (HMVL), facilitated by its strategic investment arm – HT AdVentures. With this fund raise, Alt DRX has concluded its Pre-Series A funding round, raising ₹23 crore ($2.7 million). The round witnessed participation from globally renowned institutions and marquee investors, including Qatar Development Bank, Times of India Group, the Zee Group, WeFounder Circle Angel Fund, nX Capital, and prominent angel investors such as Harsha Bhogle (Golden Voice of Cricket), Parthasarathy (Founder of Mindtree), and Richard Rekhy (ex-CEO of KPMG India).

Alt DRX is on a mission to make residential real estate — the world’s largest and most stable asset class — accessible to Middle India. Traditionally out of reach for many, residential real estate offers strong long-term returns, acts as a hedge against equity market volatility, and provides intrinsic safety and liquidity. Alt DRX democratizes this asset class by enabling middle India to buy and sell tokenized residential properties one square foot at a time, powered by algorithmic daily pricing, instant settlements, and blockchain-powered transparency. Leveraging US based XRPL Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure, Alt DRX ensures its KYC-whitelisted users’ custodial ledger positions are securely recorded for delivering unmatched transparency and creating a trusted, programmable digital real estate ownership experience unlike anything seen before.

Advertisement

"We are excited to partner with Alt DRX in their mission to make residential real estate — the world’s largest and most stable asset class — accessible to Middle India. The company’s unique model and market positioning align with our investment thesis, and we look forward to supporting their next phase of growth, said Anirudh Singhal, Head of HT AdVentures.

Boston Consulting Group & Ripple in a recent report estimated the RWA Tokenization market to reach $18 trillion by 2033, with Real Estate and Alternate Investment Funds (PE / VC / Hedge) being amongst the top 3 asset classes to be tokenized into tradeable digital assets. “We believe the next 100 million real estate investors will be digital-first and will invest dispassionately beyond their hometowns into in the best residential cities across India and the world,” said Anand Narayanan, one of the founders of Alt DRX. “Residential Real estate is entering its most profound disruption in decades — Tokenised Digital Real Estate, liquid, transparent and tradeable. Alt DRX is not just innovating at the edges; we are reimagining the core of residential real estate investment for a digital-first generation”.

Alt DRX is already part of the innovation sandbox of International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City in Gujarat India. Further its admission into Qatar Financial Centre's Digital Assets Lab marked a significant milestone in the company's aspiration to actively shape the future of a compliant, tokenized Real World Asset (RWA) marketplace.

Advertisement

About Alt DRX

Headquartered in Bengaluru and intending to operate from International Financial Centres such as GIFT City & Qatar Financial Centre, places Alt DRX at the forefront of financial innovation in South Asia and the Middle East. The firm which was recently recognized by HDFC Bank & HDFC Capital as the one of India’s Top 10 Tech Innovators, processes close to 200 transactions a day and is targeting to reach 10,000 daily transactions, by this year end. Alt DRX’s mobile app can be downloaded from Apple and Google play store.

About HT AdVentures

Advertisement

HT AdVentures, the strategic investment arm of HT Media Group, partners with startups and businesses to accelerate growth, build strong brands, and unlock business value. Over 200 businesses have already scaled with us — leveraging our impactful solutions across Print, Digital, Social, Radio, Podcast, and On-ground platforms. Yours could be next.

Learn more at www.htmedia.in/htadventures or contact us at adventures@hindustantimes.com

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments