Alpha Alts bets on Mumbai asset via real estate platform
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Alpha Alts bets on Mumbai asset via real estate platform

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 28 May 2025
Premium
Alpha Alts bets on Mumbai asset via real estate platform
Naresh Kothari of Alpha Alternatives

Mumbai-based multi-asset manager Alpha Alternatives, led by former Edelweiss executive Naresh Kothari, has acquired a property in Thane, Maharashtra, through its real estate investment platform, in partnership with Peninsula Land and Delta Corp, VCCircle has learnt.   The firm launched its Rs 765-crore ($89.6-million) real estate investment platform with Peninsula Land in May last year, with plans to invest about ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Australian infra investor Macquarie weighs stepping up India exposure

Infrastructure

Australian infra investor Macquarie weighs stepping up India exposure

Premium
Nuvama, Cushman and Wakefield's fund buys Delhi office asset in maiden bet

Infrastructure

Nuvama, Cushman and Wakefield's fund buys Delhi office asset in maiden bet

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell about $1.4 bn of airline's shares

Infrastructure

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell about $1.4 bn of airline's shares

Coal India consultancy unit CMPDIL files for IPO

Infrastructure

Coal India consultancy unit CMPDIL files for IPO

South Korea's CJ Logistics increases stake in Indian arm with $32-mn investment

Infrastructure

South Korea's CJ Logistics increases stake in Indian arm with $32-mn investment

Pro
Eversource shelves Radiance sale, seeks fresh funding as new CEO takes charge

Infrastructure

Eversource shelves Radiance sale, seeks fresh funding as new CEO takes charge

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW