Alpha Alts bets on Mumbai asset via real estate platform

Premium Naresh Kothari of Alpha Alternatives

Mumbai-based multi-asset manager Alpha Alternatives, led by former Edelweiss executive Naresh Kothari, has acquired a property in Thane, Maharashtra, through its real estate investment platform, in partnership with Peninsula Land and Delta Corp, VCCircle has learnt. The firm launched its Rs 765-crore ($89.6-million) real estate investment platform with Peninsula Land in May last year, with plans to invest about ......