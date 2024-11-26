All Things Baby, Ikin Global, BitSave, DevX secure early-stage cheques

(L to R) All Things Baby co-founders Akshay Jalan, Tejal Bajla and investors Richa Choksi, Manish Choksi, Aami Choksi

Mother and baby products platform All Things Baby, IoT smart lock brand Ikin Global, crypto investment platform BitSave and OaaS platform DevX have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Tuesday.

All Things Baby (ATB), a platform for mother and baby products, has raised Rs 30 crore ($3.6 million) in a Series A funding round from Richa Choksi and Inoventures, the family office of Manish Choksi.

Founded in 2016, ATB offers baby care solutions from both global and Indian brands. The company claims to have served over 35,000 families across India.

This first external investment will be utilised to accelerate ATB’s growth across key business areas. These include expanding its product range, growing its portfolio of international brands, strengthening its distribution network, and scaling its omnichannel presence by launching exclusive experiential retail stores in major metro cities.

True Diamond

Lab-grown diamond manufacturer True Diamond has raised $1 million in a seed funding round, led by Titan Capital.

Other participants in the round include Huddle Ventures, Zeropearl Ventures, and personal investments from RENEE Cosmetics co-founders Ashutosh Valani, Priyank Shah, and Aashka Goradia Goble, Mamaearth founder Ghazal Alagh, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, and Astrotalk founder Anmol Jain.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to build a skilled team, enhance brand visibility, and improve the retail experience for customers, it said in a statement.

Founded in January 2024 by Parin Shah and Darayus Mehta, True Diamond offers a catalog of 5,000 customizable designs and claims a customer repeat purchase rate of 1.7 times.

Ikin Global, an IoT smart lock brand created by SectorQube, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Unicorn India Ventures and Callapina Capital, with participation from existing investors.

The fresh capital will be used to enhance its current product line with new launches featuring AI-powered analytics, advanced sensor technology and industry-specific solutions. The company also plans to expand its presence across key markets, including India, the US and Europe, by strengthening its sales, marketing, operations, and support teams.

Ikin Global claims to have an order book of 20,000 smart locks and is targetting revenue of Rs 30 crore from its smart locks business in the logistics sector.

A subsidiary of SectorQube Technolabs, Ikin Global specializes in providing smart security solutions for the logistics, retail, and warehousing sectors.

BitSave, a crypto investment platform, has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round led by Leo Capital.

The platform aims to make cryptocurrency a more investor-friendly asset class by simplifying long-term investments.

Founded in 2022 by Zakhil Suresh, Sajal Sharma, Asif Kattakath, and Vishnu Karthikeyan—BitSave plans to utilise the funds to secure necessary licences, enhance its product offerings and boost brand awareness. The company also intends to expand its operations from India to other Asian countries by 2025.

Targetting working professionals and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), BitSave focuses on long-term passive investment solutions. The platform emphasizes transparency, safety, and simplicity, aiming to provide a seamless investment experience, according to its statement.

Devx, an Outcome-as-a-Service (OaaS) company specialising in headless commerce solutions for e-commerce brands, has secured pre-seed funding led by Avinya Ventures.

This marks Avinya Ventures' maiden investment in a company.

Devx claims to have achieved $1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within 18 months of its inception. The company focuses on helping retail and e-commerce brands create enhanced omnichannel user experiences.

