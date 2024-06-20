Allied Blenders and Distillers files for $180-mn IPO
By Reuters

  • 20 Jun 2024
Credit: ThinkStock

 Indian liquor company Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $180 million, amid intensifying competition in a market dominated by the likes of Diageo and Pernod Ricard. ABD, which sells whisky brands such as Officer's Choice and Sterling Reserve in India's estimated $33 billion spirits market, said it would issue new shares worth up to 10 billion rupees ($120 million) as a part of the offering. 

The company aims to use proceeds from that sale to reduce some of its outstanding borrowings, it said. 

Meanwhile, existing shareholders in the firm will sell shares worth up to 5 billion rupees, ABD added. 

As of the end of March 2023, the liquor maker's total liabilities had risen roughly 13% year-over-year. Over the same period, its consolidated revenue dipped 1.3% while profit after tax increased 8.5%. 

ICICI Securities, Nuvama and ITI Capital are book-running lead managers to ABD's IPO

India has smashed records at home and globally for the number of its IPOs, at a time when the domestic equity market has surged to all-time highs on economic growth prospects and a vast consumer base, making it an attractive destination for companies and investors.

Last week, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor filed draft papers for listing its Indian unit, which could be the country's largest public flotation.    
 

Allied Blenders and Distillers files for $180-mn IPO

Allied Blenders and Distillers files for $180-mn IPO

