Allianz Global Investors wraps up fundraising for Asia Pacific private credit vehicle

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 18 Dec 2023
Allianz Global Investors wraps up fundraising for Asia Pacific private credit vehicle
Sumit Bhandari, managing director, Allianz Global

German asset manager Allianz Global Investors has marked the final close of its new private credit fund focused on backing companies based in the Asia Pacific region.   AllianzGI, which manages assets valued at about $1.4 billion in the APAC region, hit the final close of the Allianz Asia Pacific Secured Lending Fund at ......

