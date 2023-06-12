Alkemi Growth gets another LP for latest VC fund

Premium
Alkemi Growth Capital, a healthcare-focused venture capital (VC) firm in the country, has received commitments from another limited partner for its second fund. The New Delhi-based firm, which has backed diagnostics-focused healthtech startup Redcliffe Lifetech and wellness food and beverage company Akiva through its first fund, has got commitments worth $5 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.