Aliste Tech, Better Space raise early-stage funding

L-R: Aakarsh Nayyar, Anant Ohri, Udit Pandoh, Konark Gautam, Bhavya Kansal, Shreyansh Jain, co-founders, Aliste Technologies

Smart home startup Aliste Technologies and healthtech startup BetterSpace have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Noida-based Aliste Technologies has raised $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by early-stage investors YourNest Venture Capital and Artha Venture Fund. The round also saw participation from Dholakia Ventures, KRS Jamwal and Anikarth Ventures, among others.

Advertisement

The funds secured would be used for expanding the brand’s presence across geographies and brand building.

Founded in 2021 by Aakarsh Nayyar, Anant Ohri, Bhavya Kansal, Konark Gautam, Shreyansh Jain, and Udit Pandoh, Aliste Technologies offers retrofit automation products allowing users to control their existing appliances via an app or voice assistants with a subscription model.

The brand currently has its presence in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru and aims to expand its presence across the country as well as overseas.

Advertisement

It claims to work with 2,500 residential, commercial and hospitality projects and counts The Taj group of hotels, Vouchagram India and Stanza Living, as part of its client portfolio.

Mental health-focussed healthtech startup BetterSpace has raised Rs 45 lakh in a pre-seed funding round from startup accelerator PedalStart.

Advertisement

The funding will be used mainly for improving its existing offline and online services, developing a new product range consisting of games and toolkits, improving marketing and brand visibility, optimising technology and the application and hiring talent.

Founded in 2020 by Shivli Shrivastava and Abhilash Shrivastava, BetterSpace provides its psychologist-led -led counselling, workshops, community engagement programs and other initiatives aimed at solving existing mental health challenges in society.

Notably, BetterSpace was a part of PedalStart’s Zero-to-One cohort, a community-based programme for supporting early-stage startups in 2022.

Advertisement

“The funds raised through this round shall not just meet our short-term working capital needs, but also ensure our stable growth, by enabling BetterSpace to move forward in a cash-positive manner over the long term,” said Shivli and Abhilash Shrivastava, co-founders, BetterSpace.

Share article on Leave Your Comments