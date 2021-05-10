Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Akna Medical eyes up to $60 mn fundraise to propel growth plans
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Akna Medical Pvt. Ltd, which runs a healthcare supply chain, is set to raise a larger round of equity funding from some of the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS