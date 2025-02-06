Akasa Air raises fresh capital from PremjiInvest, Ranjan Pai's Claypond
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Akasa Air raises fresh capital from PremjiInvest, Ranjan Pai's Claypond

By Reuters

  • 06 Feb 2025
Akasa Air raises fresh capital from PremjiInvest, Ranjan Pai's Claypond
An Akasa Air aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Akasa Air said on Thursday it is raising fresh capital from the investment offices of Wipro founder Azim Premji and Manipal Hospitals Chairman Ranjan Pai, as well as funds of wealth management firm 360 ONE.

The airline, among India's newest carriers, did not disclose any financial terms.

It said late Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family would also pour additional capital into the airline. The family is one of the biggest backers of the low-cost carrier.

Advertisement

Akasa, which flies a fleet entirely made up of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, is in a regulatory soup over alleged rule violations, including those on training guidelines.

The carrier flies to 22 domestic and 5 international cities with its operational fleet of 27 MAX single-aisle jets. It has 226 more aircraft on order with Boeing.

Akasa ended 2024 with a market share of 4.6%, making it India's third-largest airline after IndiGo and the combined Air India group – which together control nearly 90% of India's domestic aviation market.

Advertisement

"Akasa Air continues to be well-capitalised, and these investments allow us to secure enduring, sustainable growth, with a financial safeguard to weather any unexpected challenges, thus reinforcing our readiness for the future," finance chief Ankur Goel said.

Akasa AirPremjiInvestClaypond CapitalRanjan Pai360 One AssetRakesh Jhunjhunwala

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
How WeWork India, Smartworks and PE-backed Awfis, IndiQube fare against each other

Infrastructure

How WeWork India, Smartworks and PE-backed Awfis, IndiQube fare against each other

Embassy Group-controlled India franchisee of WeWork files for IPO

Infrastructure

Embassy Group-controlled India franchisee of WeWork files for IPO

Budget 2025: Govt to float second fund to revive distressed housing projects

Infrastructure

Budget 2025: Govt to float second fund to revive distressed housing projects

Premium
Hines teams up with PE investor, two others for India real estate project

Infrastructure

Hines teams up with PE investor, two others for India real estate project

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ, Orion team up to invest $1.2 bn in metals, mining

Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ, Orion team up to invest $1.2 bn in metals, mining

Macquarie's Blueleaf teams up with Jakson Green for $400-mn India solar venture

Infrastructure

Macquarie's Blueleaf teams up with Jakson Green for $400-mn India solar venture

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW