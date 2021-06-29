Airblack, Intervue, Pratibha Syntex and others raise funding

Makeup and beauty learning platform Airblack said it has raised $5.2 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Elevation Capital.

The company said the round saw participation from Atelier Ventures; Ankur Nagpal, founder and CEO of Teachable; Kunal Shah, founder of CRED; and others.

“This fundraise bolsters our movement and allows us to take our courses to millions of creators and micro-entrepreneurs,” Videt Jaiswal, founder and CEO of Airblack, said.

It intends to use the cash proceeds for accelerating the expansion of Beauty Club, launching new clubs and investing in product, engineering and brand, Airblack said.

Intervue

SaaS-based hiring platform Intervue has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by a slew of investors.

Titan Capital; Kunal Shah, founder of CRED; Brendan Rogers, co-founder of Wag; and Hershel Mehta, founder of 2AM VC invested in this round, Intervue said.

The funds will be utilised to scale the product and strengthen the core team.

Founded in 2021 by Rahul Arora and Pushpender Singh Rautela, Intervue has collaborated with other apps for a smooth hiring process.

Good Fashion Fund

The Good Fashion Fund said it has signed its first deal with Indian manufacturer Pratibha Syntex Ltd for $4.5 million.

Pratibha Syntex supplies textiles and garments to popular brands including C&A, H&M, Patagonia and Zara, Good Fashion Fund said.

“With the capital provided by the Good Fashion Fund, Pratibha Syntex can invest in securing a sustainable future for our processes which will have positive, compounded effects along the value chain,” Shreyaskar Chaudhary, managing director of Pratibha Syntex, said.

The Good Fashion Fund is initiated by Fashion for Good, launched in 2019, and is a collaboration of Laudes Foundation, Hong Kong based The Mills Fabrica and FOUNT.

Doceree

Physician-only platform Doceree said it has raised a pre-Series A funding round led by existing and new investors.

The company will utilise the fresh capital to expand its programmatic offerings and advance the efficiency and effectiveness of physician marketing, it said.

Doceree said the pre-Series A round was a bridge round and it had already started the process of raising Series A from global investors.

Humit

Social music app Humit said it has raised a pre-seed round of funding led by early-stage venture capital Antler India.

It received co-investments from First Cheque and angels such as Alagu Periyannan, Sarath Sura, Ankit Mathuria, and Shivakumar Ganesan.

Earlier in the year, Antler announced a full-fledged launch in India. It plans to deploy $100 million in more than 100 Indian startups over the next 3 years.