AiDash buys farming AI platform Neurafarms.ai

AiDash, a firm which provides satellite and artificial intelligence-powered operations, maintenance and sustainability solutions, said it has acquired geospatial and AI-backed farming solutions platform Neurafarms.ai, for an undisclosed amount.

AiDash said that with this acquisition the firm is looking to build on its vision of becoming a global leader in leveraging satellites and AI to revolutionise operations, maintenance and sustainability for core industries.

Neurafarms claimed it has shared AiDash’s goal of leveraging technology to offer actionable insights to their customers.

Bhavesh Patidar, Co-Founder and Leader of the startup’s data science innovations at Neurafarms.ai and Anil Singh, Neurafarms.ai’s Head of Research and Development, will join the AiDash team.

While Patidar will be strengthening AiDash’s Disaster and Disruptions Management System (DDMS), which helps industries better manage disaster prediction, detection, and response, Singh will be joining as a Remote Sensing Scientist. He will be enhancing the company’s research and development activities to analyze data obtained from remote sensing systems and channel it to solve industry problems.

Patidar is an IIT BHU alumnus and Dr. Singh holds a PhD in climate risk and agriculture from the prestigious IIRS (ISRO) and has also worked with the Indian Meteorological Department.

“Neurafarms.ai's vision was to change the way Earth Observation (EO) data is consumed in India, and I strongly believe that our acquisition by AiDash will not only help us accomplish our goals, but also transform the way stakeholders use data for decision-making across industries worldwide,” Patidar said.

“Neurafarms.ai has developed an AI engine that combines data from multiple satellites and provides daily insights about the conditions on the earth. Our EO technology can be used across sectors to drive risk-optimised outcomes,” he added.

“We’re thrilled to have Bhavesh Patidar and Dr. Anil Singh join the AiDash team,” Rahul Saxena, AiDash Co-founder & CTO said adding that we’re eager to see them put their respective in-depth knowledge into action to improve our products and better meet the needs of our customers.

