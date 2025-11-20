Agraga, Stylework, CtrlB, Thimblerr raise fresh funding

Sparsh Khandelwal, founder and CEO, Stylework

Digital freight forwarder Agraga, managed workspace aggregator Stylework, data platform CtrlB, and fashion supply-chain platform Thimblerr have raised funding in separate rounds, the companies said Thursday.

Agraga, owned and operated by Virya Logistics Technologies Pvt. Ltd, has raised Rs 100 crore ($12.2 million) in its pre-Series B round, led by Bajaj Finserv Group, with participation from existing investor IvyCap Ventures.

Some angel investors with expertise in finance and logistics technology also joined the round, Agraga said in a statement. It didn’t disclose the angel investors’ names.

The company was founded in 2021 by Venkatesh Narayanaswamy and Anoop Raghavan. It said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its cross-border logistics business, expand its less-than-container load (LCL) vertical, and scale its technology investments across automation, real-time visibility, and embedded financial services. It also plans to expand its presence across major Indian export clusters.

Stylework has closed a pre-Series B funding round securing Rs 30 crore ($3.38 million) led by Equentis Angel Fund, with participation from Karekeba ventures, Cogniphy AIF Fund, Lets Venture Fund, MoneyVyapaar, high-net-worth individuals and other investors.

The deal occurred at a pre-money valuation Rs 250 crore, following a first close of Rs 10 crore led by Equentis Angel Fund, the company said.

Stylework plans to deploy the fresh capital for technology enhancement, domestic and international market expansion, and hiring leadership executives for transactions, business and product growth roles.

The flexible workspace aggregator is led by founder and CEO Sparsh Khandelwal. It says it connects individuals, startups, and enterprises to networks of ready-to-move-in coworking and managed office spaces through its B2B SaaS marketplace model. It has a presence in 125 cities in the country.

CtrlB, a data platform, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding led by domestic venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures. Equirus, InnovateX Fund, Campus Fund and Point One Capital also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the capital to accelerate engineering, R&D and patent filings for its core indexing and compression technology while pursuing enterprise certifications.

Set up by Adarsh Srivastava in 2023, CtrlB enables engineering and security teams to take full control of their observability data by unifying logs, traces, metrics and security events in a single cloud object storage-based engine. It plans to expand its presence across India and the United States, with aim to grow to 50 to 60 members across distributed systems, DevOps, solution architecture and US based sales.

Thimblerr, a full-stack fashion supply-chain platform, has secured $1.4 million in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from 3one4 Capital, Mount Judi Ventures, Venture Catalysts and We Founder Circle.

Thimblerr plans to use the funds for customer acquisition, expanding into additional product categories, and further strengthening the supply-chain capabilities.