After Wigzo, Atyab Mohammad Returns with RaySuite AI: The Quiet Reinvention of AdTech's Next Chapter

When Atyab Mohammad last made headlines, it was for exiting Wigzo , which was acquired by Shiprocket, one of India's earliest marketing automation success stories. Years later, he returns with a new venture and a new philosophy.

This time, he isn't chasing the next buzzword or trend. With RaySuite AI , he is choosing clarity over chaos: designing intelligence that listens, learns, and leads.

The Signal in the Noise

Modern marketers are drowning in dashboards, platforms and data but starving for decisions. Their martech stacks are cluttered with fragmented tools: creative platforms, CRMs, analytics engines. They rarely talk to each other. The result? Decision paralysis, wasted budgets, and creativity divorced from accountability.

RaySuite AI aims to solve that.

At its core, the platform is a team of specialized AI agents that collaborate like a digital marketing squad. They automatically create, publish, optimize, and track ads across platforms including Meta, Google, marketplaces as well as Quick Commerce apps, while monitoring website and app sales in real time.

“Today, it’s no longer just AdTech - it’s MadTech, where marketing and advertising merge seamlessly to create a smarter, more integrated ecosystem that drives results with precision and creativity combined. RaySuite proudly introduces India’s first true MadTech platform, seamlessly integrating marketing and advertising intelligence into one powerful product.” says Atyab Mohammad, Founder and CEO of RaySuite AI. Atyab added “Marketers don't need another tool; they need a compass that enables them to act with certainty rather than react to data."

Where Creativity Meets Science: Introducing Picasso (RayCreator)

Advertising, Atyab believes, must rediscover its creative soul through intelligent design. Enter Picasso (RayCreator), RaySuite's creative intelligence engine that fuses storytelling with computation.

More than a generative AI video tool, Picasso acts as a Creative Co-Pilot, capable of producing both UGC-style videos and cinematic brand films directly from a simple text prompt.

"Select your product, and within minutes you'll have two complete video ads: one that feels creator-made UGC, another that looks studio-produced" explains Jafar Khan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

Each video generated is not just fast, but guided by performance analytics and live market insights. While tools like Runway or Synthesia focus on speed, RaySuite uniquely connects ad creation to audience targeting, outcome prediction, and instant ROI measurement, all powered by its own dynamic ad library and comprehensive competitor tracking.

"We're shrinking creative cycles from weeks to hours," says Atyab. "Even more importantly, creativity now benefits from the same intelligence layer as strategy."

From Metrics to Meaning: The Predictive Marketing Platform

In a world obsessed with analytics, RaySuite AI reframes the marketing stack as a Predictive Marketing Platform: designed for outcomes, not vanity metrics.

It's built on four connected engines:

RayTarget: Converts ad budgets into profit-driven campaigns within hours, continuously optimizing strategies and curating video and image asset performance to maximize returns.

Converts ad budgets into profit-driven campaigns within hours, continuously optimizing strategies and curating video and image asset performance to maximize returns. RayTalk: Unifies customer conversations from chat, email, and social channels into one responsive interface.

Unifies customer conversations from chat, email, and social channels into one responsive interface. RayCRM: A privacy-first data engine that leverages first-party data for up to 5x accuracy improvements .

A privacy-first data engine that leverages first-party data for up to . RayAI: The analytical hub, powered by Bayesian inference and neural models, forecasting campaign success with striking precision. Together, these systems create what the team calls an Ad Operating System: where every rupee spent is accountable, adaptive, and intelligently optimized.

Accelerating Advertising for the Quick Commerce Era

Quick commerce is accelerating the demands for speed, scale, and precision in advertising like never before. In this fast-paced environment, brands must leverage data-driven marketing that can respond instantly and efficiently to evolving consumer behavior. This means not only scaling campaigns rapidly across multiple channels but doing so with an agility that ensures maximum ROI at every step. The future of advertising hinges on AI-powered systems that optimize in real time, enabling marketers to keep pace with quick commerce's velocity while maintaining precision targeting and personalized customer experiences.

“In today’s quick commerce world, speed and scale aren’t just advantages, they’re necessities. Marketers must harness real-time data and AI-powered automation to deliver personalized experiences at scale, adapting instantly to shifting consumer expectations. The future belongs to those who move fast, think big, and optimize continuously.” - Santosh Kumar, Chief Business Officer.

Early Evidence: From Pilot to Proof

Across retail, fintech, and D2C pilots, RaySuite has already delivered:

2.4x ROI improvement

35% faster campaign optimization

Significantly higher creative performance on short-form video platforms The outcomes were strong enough to attract investment from a global syndicate with ties to SpaceX, Microsoft, and SwiftSeed Ventures . The funding will fuel RaySuite's expansion across India, the GCC, and North America, while accelerating predictive modeling and compliance innovations.

"Our goal isn't to replace agencies or platforms," adds Ankit Arya, CTO. "It's to give every stakeholder a shared language built on intelligence, not guesswork."

Timing the Inflection Point

India's digital advertising industry is on track to hit ₹85,000 crore by 2028, growing at 15.6% CAGR. Globally, AdTech is projected to surpass $1.58 trillion by 2030.

In this evolving landscape, first-party ecosystems and retail media are reshaping how budgets move, with e-commerce platforms generating over ₹15,573 crore in ad revenues in FY25 alone.

RaySuite AI stands precisely at this intersection: where creative automation, predictive intelligence, and privacy-first design converge. It's not chasing the next marketing trend; it's quietly building the foundation for intelligent advertising in the decade ahead.

RaySuite’s Bet: Intelligence with Imagination

Ask Atyab what keeps him up at night, and he won't cite competition. He'll talk about context, ensuring every strategy is shaped by real market signals, not just by what competitors are doing.

"AI won't replace creative people," he reflects. "But creative people who use AI will replace those who don't. Advertising has always been about timing: the right story at the right moment. Now, we're making that moment measurable and repeatable."

In an industry obsessed with automation, RaySuite AI and their offerings like Picasso (RayCreator) remind us of something rare: that true intelligence, when applied with imagination, still has a heartbeat.

