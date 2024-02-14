facebook-page-view
AfricInvest set to get cheque from returning LP for SME fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 14 Feb 2024
AfricInvest set to get cheque from returning LP for SME fund
Credit: 123RF.com

AfricInvest, a pan-African private equity investment platform managing a portfolio of over 200 companies in more than 35 countries, is set to rope in a new European institutional investor for its fund focused on small and medium enterprises. Tunisia-based AfricInvest, which has raised over $2 billion across 21 funds so far, ......

