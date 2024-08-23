African PE Temo Capital to acquire metal auto parts maker
African PE Temo Capital to acquire metal auto parts maker

By Dilasha Seth

  • 23 Aug 2024
Temo Capital, an African private equity firm that backs small and mid-market companies is set to acquire a South African stainless steel accessories maker.  The Namibia-headquartered PE firm, which specialises in healthcare funding, will deploy from its investment vehicle Growth Capital Partners II to fully acquire the Durham-based maker and supplier ......

