African PE firm Mediterrania leads $116 mn investment in banking group

Premium Albert Alsina, founder and CEO, Mediterrania Capital Partners

Malta-based private-equity firm Mediterrania Capital Partners (MCP), which manages over €1 billion ($1.15 billion) in assets, has backed one of the largest West African banking group, co-investing with a consortium of European development finance institutions. This marks the fifth deal from the PE firm's recently closed fourth mid-cap fund. The Ta’Xbiex-headquartered PE ......