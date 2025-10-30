African PE firm Mediterrania leads $116 mn investment in banking group
African PE firm Mediterrania leads $116 mn investment in banking group

By Dilasha Seth

  • 30 Oct 2025
African PE firm Mediterrania leads $116 mn investment in banking group
Albert Alsina, founder and CEO, Mediterrania Capital Partners

Malta-based private-equity firm Mediterrania Capital Partners (MCP), which manages over €1 billion ($1.15 billion) in assets, has backed one of the largest West African banking group, co-investing with a consortium of European development finance institutions. This marks the fifth deal from the PE firm's recently closed fourth mid-cap fund.  The Ta’Xbiex-headquartered PE ......

