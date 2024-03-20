African PE firm Admaius Capital Partners strikes third bet from debut fund

Premium Samir Ashmawy, founder, Parkville

Admaius Capital Partners, a Rwanda-based private equity firm with a pan-Africa focus, has made the third deployment from its investment vehicle in an Egyptian pharmaceutical company. Deploying from its $250-million inaugural fund Virunga Africa Fund I, the Kigali-headquartered investment vehicle, which was launched in 2021 and has offices in Nairobi, Johannesburg, ......