African PE firm Adenia Partners set to onboard European LP for new vehicle
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • African PE firm Adenia Partners set to onboard European LP for new vehicle

African PE firm Adenia Partners set to onboard European LP for new vehicle

By Dilasha Seth

  • 22 May 2025
Premium
African PE firm Adenia Partners set to onboard European LP for new vehicle
Mack Schow, Head of Investor Relations, Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners, a pan-African private equity firm that has raised $950 million across five funds and co-investments, is poised to onboard a European limited partner (LP) for its new investment vehicle, which will back small- and mid-cap opportunities across the continent.   The Port Louis-headquartered firm will likely secure an LP ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Cactus Partners begins preparations for second VC fund

Finance

Cactus Partners begins preparations for second VC fund

Axis AMC raises $86 mn for second private credit fund, undershoots target

Finance

Axis AMC raises $86 mn for second private credit fund, undershoots target

Premium
MEVP onboards another Saudi limited partner for fourth fund

Finance

MEVP onboards another Saudi limited partner for fourth fund

Premium
CPPIB's India portfolio growth slows in FY25 as Asia share falls again

Finance

CPPIB's India portfolio growth slows in FY25 as Asia share falls again

Kuwait sovereign wealth fund head says investors reduce US exposure at their 'own risk'

Finance

Kuwait sovereign wealth fund head says investors reduce US exposure at their 'own risk'

360 ONE Asset forays into early-stage startup investing with $60-mn VC fund

Finance

360 ONE Asset forays into early-stage startup investing with $60-mn VC fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW