Africa-focused Helios Investment taps offshore investor for climate fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Africa-focused Helios Investment taps offshore investor for climate fund

Africa-focused Helios Investment taps offshore investor for climate fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 10 Jul 2024
Premium
Africa-focused Helios Investment taps offshore investor for climate fund
Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners of Helios

Helios Investment Partners, one of Africa&#39;s largest private equity firms, which manages assets worth over $3 billion, is set to get on board an American limited partner for its climate-linked investment vehicle focused on growth businesses in Africa. The Climate, Energy, Adaptation and Resilience Fund or CLEAR fund was launched as ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Avaana gets backing of another offshore LP, nears target for climate-tech fund

Finance

Avaana gets backing of another offshore LP, nears target for climate-tech fund

CASHe acquires Centcart to foray into insurance broking

Finance

CASHe acquires Centcart to foray into insurance broking

Premium
Africa-focused Helios Investment taps offshore investor for climate fund

Finance

Africa-focused Helios Investment taps offshore investor for climate fund

Mahindra & Mahindra, banks hold up Indian shares' record rally

Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra, banks hold up Indian shares' record rally

Premium
Bottomline: Arohan Financial puts the pedal to the metal as earnings rise after pandemic

Finance

Bottomline: Arohan Financial puts the pedal to the metal as earnings rise after pandemic

Premium
DFDF CEO on funding trends and why MENA startups didn't see steeper valuation drop

Finance

DFDF CEO on funding trends and why MENA startups didn't see steeper valuation drop

Advertisement