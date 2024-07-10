Africa-focused Helios Investment taps offshore investor for climate fund

Premium Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners of Helios

Helios Investment Partners, one of Africa's largest private equity firms, which manages assets worth over $3 billion, is set to get on board an American limited partner for its climate-linked investment vehicle focused on growth businesses in Africa. The Climate, Energy, Adaptation and Resilience Fund or CLEAR fund was launched as ......