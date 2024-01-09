Africa50 nears halfway mark in first close of infrastructure fund

Premium Vincent Le Guennou, CEO, Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund

Africa50 Group, a pan-African infrastructure investment firm, said Tuesday it has hit the first close for its Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund after securing $222.5 million led by African institutional investors. The fund secured capital commitments from a bunch of limited partners including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and International Finance ......