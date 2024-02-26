facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Affirma wakes from slumber with new private equity commitment in India

Affirma wakes from slumber with new private equity commitment in India

By TEAM VCC

  • 26 Feb 2024
Pro
Affirma wakes from slumber with new private equity commitment in India
Udai Dhawan, Founding Partner, Head of India, Affirma Capital

Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital has made a fresh commitment in India, the first in almost 18 months as it has been looking to monetize some of its investments and stayed away from sealing any new deal during 2023.  Singapore-based Affirma, created in December 2018 when Standard Chartered Bank spun out its PE business, has committed ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Affirma wakes from slumber with new private equity commitment in India

Finance

Affirma wakes from slumber with new private equity commitment in India

Premium
GlobalLogic, Pine Labs co-founder's VC fund Leo Capital loops in Gulf LP

Finance

GlobalLogic, Pine Labs co-founder's VC fund Leo Capital loops in Gulf LP

Blackstone CEO Schwarzman's income falls 29% to nearly $897 mn in 2023

Finance

Blackstone CEO Schwarzman's income falls 29% to nearly $897 mn in 2023

Premium
Avendus' Prateek Jhawar on dealmaking trends, family offices' interest in real assets and more

Finance

Avendus' Prateek Jhawar on dealmaking trends, family offices' interest in real assets and more

Goldman Sachs, Mubadala seal $1-bn private credit partnership; to focus on India

Finance

Goldman Sachs, Mubadala seal $1-bn private credit partnership; to focus on India

Mobility startup Yulu bags $19 mn from existing investors

Consumer

Mobility startup Yulu bags $19 mn from existing investors

Advertisement