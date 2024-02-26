Affirma wakes from slumber with new private equity commitment in India

Pro Udai Dhawan, Founding Partner, Head of India, Affirma Capital

Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital has made a fresh commitment in India, the first in almost 18 months as it has been looking to monetize some of its investments and stayed away from sealing any new deal during 2023. Singapore-based Affirma, created in December 2018 when Standard Chartered Bank spun out its PE business, has committed ......