Exclusive: Affirma Capital raising maiden India private equity fund, gets LP cheque

Pro Udai Dhawan, Founding Partner, Head of India, Affirma Capital

Singapore-based private equity firm Affirma Capital is raising its maiden fund for India and is set to receive a capital commitment from a key local limited partner, VCCircle has gathered. The PE firm, which recently reinvested in an India portfolio company after staying on the sidelines for more than a year, ......