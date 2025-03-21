Affirma Capital charting multi-bagger return from six-year-old portfolio firm
By Malvika Maloo

  • 21 Mar 2025
Udai Dhawan, Founding Partner and Head of India, Affirma Capital

Private equity firm Affirma Capital which invests in emerging markets including South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, China, Africa and the Middle East, has pulled out more money from an India portfolio company with multi-fold returns on its six-year-old investment.  The Singapore-headquartered firm, created in December 2018 when Standard Chartered Bank spun out its ......

