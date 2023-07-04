Affirma Capital-backed firm’s VFX arm gets big cheque from offshore investor

Premium Namit Malhotra, founder, Prime Focus

The UK-headquartered visual effects (VFX) arm of Prime Focus Ltd, which counts private equity firm Affirma Capital as an investor, has pocketed a large cheque from an international investor to expand its operations. DNEG Group, formed in 2014 after Prime Focus World acquired Double Negative Ltd, has secured a senior secured ......