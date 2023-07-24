Advent may rope in new investor for Bharat Serums with neat valuation markup

Premium
Mumbai-based biopharmaceutical company Bharat Serums, controlled by private equity major Advent International, is looking to onboard new investor(s) for a minority stake in the company, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. According to one of the individuals mentioned above, Bharat Serums is seeking a valuation of nearly ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.