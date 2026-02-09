Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC marks final close of special opportunities AIF

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (ABSL AMC) has announced the final close of the Aditya Birla Sun Life India Special Opportunities Fund.
The multi-cap equity alternative investment fund has received total commitments of over Rs 500 crore ($55 million), from nearly 400 investors.
The close-ended fund has a tenor of five years, and is extendable by up to two additional years with investor consent. It is managed by the firm’s alternate investment equity head Sameer Narayan, intends to capitalise on temporary market dislocations arising from company-specific, industry, regulatory, geopolitical, and behavioural or technological factors, Aditya Birla said in a press note.
The fund scheme’s strategy is to identify fundamentally strong businesses that are poised to benefit from micro and macro turnarounds, corporate events such as demergers or deleveraging, management changes, shifts in business cycles, and secular growth opportunities, with investments typically expected to play out over a two-to-three-year horizon.
“The portfolio construction focuses on 25–30 high-conviction stocks (across market capitalisation), backed by strong balance sheets, quality management, disciplined capital allocation, and robust risk management processes,” the note said.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was incorporated in the year 1994. Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc are the promoters and major shareholders of the company. The firm also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.
The firm’s overall asset under management stands at Rs 4.8 trillion as on December 31, across mutual funds, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, offshore and real estate offerings.