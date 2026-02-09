Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC marks final close of special opportunities AIF
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC marks final close of special opportunities AIF

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC marks final close of special opportunities AIF

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 09 Feb 2026
  • Listen to Story
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC marks final close of special opportunities AIF
Credit: VCCircle

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (ABSL AMC) has announced the final close of the Aditya Birla Sun Life India Special Opportunities Fund.

The multi-cap equity alternative investment fund has received total commitments of over Rs 500 crore ($55 million), from nearly 400 investors.

The close-ended fund has a tenor of five years, and is extendable by up to two additional years with investor consent. It is managed by the firm’s alternate investment equity head Sameer Narayan, intends to capitalise on temporary market dislocations arising from company-specific, industry, regulatory, geopolitical, and behavioural or technological factors, Aditya Birla said in a press note.
 
The fund scheme’s strategy is to identify fundamentally strong businesses that are poised to benefit from micro and macro turnarounds, corporate events such as demergers or deleveraging, management changes, shifts in business cycles, and secular growth opportunities, with investments typically expected to play out over a two-to-three-year horizon.

Advertisement

“The portfolio construction focuses on 25–30 high-conviction stocks (across market capitalisation), backed by strong balance sheets, quality management, disciplined capital allocation, and robust risk management processes,” the note said.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was incorporated in the year 1994. Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc are the promoters and major shareholders of the company. The firm also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.

The firm’s overall asset under management stands at Rs 4.8 trillion as on December 31, across mutual funds, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, offshore and real estate offerings.
 

Advertisement
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset ManagementAditya Birla Sun Life India Special Opportunities Fundfund close

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Elevate Now, Satlabs Space Systems, Preventify, WellWith pocket early-stage cheques

General

Elevate Now, Satlabs Space Systems, Preventify, WellWith pocket early-stage cheques

Premium
Grapevine: Temasek, Clean Max Enviro, CreditAccess, Bonfiglioli India in news

General

Grapevine: Temasek, Clean Max Enviro, CreditAccess, Bonfiglioli India in news

Premium
Grapevine: EQT, Premji Invest, Blackstone, others in news

General

Grapevine: EQT, Premji Invest, Blackstone, others in news

Rupee shows little change, far forward premiums continue on downtrend

General

Rupee shows little change, far forward premiums continue on downtrend

Private markets for retail savers will not end well, says Apollo co-founder

General

Private markets for retail savers will not end well, says Apollo co-founder

Mutual funds to keep selling government bonds despite US trade deal relief

General

Mutual funds to keep selling government bonds despite US trade deal relief

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW