Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC marks final close of special opportunities AIF

The close-ended fund has a tenor of five years, and is extendable by up to two additional years with investor consent. It is managed by the firm’s alternate investment equity head Sameer Narayan, intends to capitalise on temporary market dislocations arising from company-specific, industry, regulatory, geopolitical, and behavioural or technological factors, Aditya Birla said in a press note.



The fund scheme’s strategy is to identify fundamentally strong businesses that are poised to benefit from micro and macro turnarounds, corporate events such as demergers or deleveraging, management changes, shifts in business cycles, and secular growth opportunities, with investments typically expected to play out over a two-to-three-year horizon.