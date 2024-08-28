Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 28 Aug 2024
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (ABSL AMC), a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Group, has floated its maiden performing credit fund, becoming the latest asset manager to enter the booming private credit market in India, VCCircle has learnt.   ABSL AMC, which already has operational alternative ......

