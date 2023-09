Aditya Birla Fashion taps foreign investor to fund TCNS acquisition

Premium Credit: Pexels

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd, one of the largest fashion and apparel companies in the country, has secured commitment from an international investor to fund its acquisition of TCNS Clothing, the owner of ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong and Elleven. ABFRL is likely to receive debt capital of around Rs ......