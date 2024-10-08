ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the largest sovereign wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has started operations in an Indian tax-neutral finance hub, the government said on Monday.

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, is a financial services hub that the Indian government is promoting as a "gateway for global capital and financial services".

The zone, established in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, offers a 10-year tax holiday for companies setting up there, no taxes on the transfer of funds from overseas jurisdictions and closeness to Indian markets.

ADIA's intention to establish a presence in the hub was first announced in July 2023. In February, Reuters reported that the sovereign fund was setting up a $4 billion to $5 billion fund to invest in the country through the finance hub.

The UAE is the largest Arab investor in India, with investments of around $3 billion in fiscal year 2023-24.

