ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub

ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub

By Reuters

  • 08 Oct 2024
ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub
A general view of office buildings at the GIFT City. | Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the largest sovereign wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has started operations in an Indian tax-neutral finance hub, the government said on Monday.

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, is a financial services hub that the Indian government is promoting as a "gateway for global capital and financial services".

The zone, established in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, offers a 10-year tax holiday for companies setting up there, no taxes on the transfer of funds from overseas jurisdictions and closeness to Indian markets.

Advertisement

ADIA's intention to establish a presence in the hub was first announced in July 2023. In February, Reuters reported that the sovereign fund was setting up a $4 billion to $5 billion fund to invest in the country through the finance hub.

The UAE is the largest Arab investor in India, with investments of around $3 billion in fiscal year 2023-24.

Advertisement
ADIAInternationalUAEsovereign wealth fund

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub

Finance

ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub

Premium
PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Finance

PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Premium
LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Finance

LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Pro
Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Finance

Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Economy

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Premium
Bottomline: Warburg-owned Shriram Housing maintains profit, AUM growth trend in FY24

Finance

Bottomline: Warburg-owned Shriram Housing maintains profit, AUM growth trend in FY24

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW