Bajaj Housing Finance's $782 mn IPO oversubscribed in busy week for Indian floats

Credit: VCCircle

Bajaj Housing Finance's $782 million public offer was oversubscribed nearly twice on the first day of bidding on Monday, kicking off the busiest week for Indian IPOs so far this year as companies seek to capitalise on a booming stock market.

India's stock market has hit record highs over 50 times this year and seen about 200 companies raise more than $7 billion through IPOs, including high-profile offerings from EV-maker Ola Electric Mobility and telecom operator Bharti Hexacom.

This week alone, IPOs of 16 companies open for subscription, including Bajaj Housing Finance's smaller peer Sammaan Capital.

"The IPO market is driven by a bullish secondary market where we are seeing an extended rally," said Pranav Haldea, managing director of capital market information provider Prime Database Group.

"Sentiment is positive on the back of a strong Indian economy and a huge gush of liquidity from domestic institutional and individual investors. This year is on track to be the best IPO year in India."

India's benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained about 15% in 2024, as domestic institutional investors pumped in nearly $38 billion, offsetting selling by foreign investors. Systematic investment plan contributions in mutual funds have hit record highs for 13 straight months.

Bajaj Housing Finance's float, one of India's largest offerings this year, is set to make the firm the country's most valuable listed home loan provider at a valuation of around $7 billion.

Non-institutional investors bid for more than four times the shares reserved for them by 5 p.m. IST, exchange data showed. Retail investors bid for 1.5 times their earmarked shares.

Investor confidence is reflected in the full subscription on day one, there is excitement about the Bajaj group's first public offering in a long time, said Asutosh Mishra, research head at Ashika Stock Broking.

The shares are being offered in a 66-70 rupee band. The IPO will close on Wednesday.

The company, a unit of non-bank lender Bajaj Finance, has already raised about $209 million from major institutional investors including the government of Singapore, BlackRock and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Bajaj Housing Finance stands to benefit from India's rising home prices, driven by demand for luxury properties, which forms a major part of its business.

"Amid high demand for home loans, more builders are entering the luxury segment rather than affordable because there is more money in that business,"said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research.

