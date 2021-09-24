ADIA pumps more money in Sansera Engineering amid auto part maker’s market debut

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) invested an additional Rs 40 crore ($5.4 million) in Bengaluru-based auto component maker Sansera Engineering as it debuted on bourses today.

It had previously invested Rs 32 crore at the time of anchor allotment.

Sansera Engineering’s stock that was priced at Rs 744 for the anchor allotment gained 10.04% during its first day of listing and closed at Rs 818.7 apiece.

IIFL firms bought shares worth Rs 78 crore while Nomura and Plutus invested Rs 49.2 crore and Rs 40.6 crore, respectively.

ADIA has been an anchor investor for other initial public offerings including those of Vijaya Diagnostics and Nazara Technologies.

Previously, the fund made investments in companies like Rossari Biotech, Reliance Nippon Asset Management, Securities Intelligence Services (India) and Central Depository Services (India) ahead of their IPOs.

Earlier this year ADIA had piled into Indigo Paints on the day of its listing.