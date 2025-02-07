Adenia appoints former Phatisa executive as partner

Premium Rinolan Moodley, partner, Adenia

Adenia Partners, a Mauritius-based private equity firm that focuses on mid-sized businesses across Africa and manages over $950 million in assets, has expanded its leadership team, getting on board a former Phatisa PE executive as partner. The Port Louis-based PE firm has appointed Rinolan Moodley as partner for its South Africa office ......