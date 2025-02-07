Adenia appoints former Phatisa executive as partner
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Adenia appoints former Phatisa executive as partner

Adenia appoints former Phatisa executive as partner

By Dilasha Seth

  • 07 Feb 2025
Premium
Adenia appoints former Phatisa executive as partner
Rinolan Moodley, partner, Adenia

Adenia Partners, a Mauritius-based private equity firm that focuses on mid-sized businesses across Africa and manages over $950 million in assets, has expanded its leadership team, getting on board a former Phatisa PE executive as partner.  The Port Louis-based PE firm has appointed Rinolan Moodley as partner for its South Africa office ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Singhi Advisors hires former Barclays, Citi exec to strengthen M&A practice

Finance

Singhi Advisors hires former Barclays, Citi exec to strengthen M&A practice

Premium
Axis Bank taps overseas investor to raise $500 mn

Finance

Axis Bank taps overseas investor to raise $500 mn

Premium
ProgCap's Pallavi Shrivastava on growth path, fundraising plans and more

Finance

ProgCap's Pallavi Shrivastava on growth path, fundraising plans and more

Premium
Decoding 500 Global's plans for new MENA fund for growth-stage bets

Finance

Decoding 500 Global's plans for new MENA fund for growth-stage bets

Zomato, Policybazaar backer Info Edge raising new fund

Finance

Zomato, Policybazaar backer Info Edge raising new fund

Premium
Fairfax makes a top-up in India portfolio firm as another investor exits

Finance

Fairfax makes a top-up in India portfolio firm as another investor exits

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW