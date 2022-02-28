Adar Poonawalla-backed JetSynthesys revamps new identity \'Jetverse\'

Gaming firm JetSynthesys on Monday launched its new logo ‘Jetverse’ aimed at highlighting the platform’s presence across multiple digital worlds.

The Pune-based company said apart from representing 3d virtual worlds such as metaverse and the multiverse, the logo revamp further cements its core vision and mission since inception – to be a critical part of the digital lives of consumers across India and world.

The JetSynthesys’ redesigned logo has some graphical representations of its platforms across gaming, esports, entertainment, wellness and livelihood.

“At JetSynthesys, we are working towards building a digital ecosystem for our consumers, to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. JetSynthesys is built on innovation and new-age culture, representing the new-age economy, and hence, it was important for us to have a resonating identity.

Whether it is gaming, esports, wellness, livelihoods, or entertainment, we are committed to delivering delightful moments to all our stakeholders," said Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys.

Recently, Nautilus Mobile, a mobile-focused game development studio owned by JetSynthesys Pvt. Ltd, secured a funding of $5.4 million (around Rs 40 crore) from South Korean gaming company Krafton, Inc.

JetSynthesys, which is a part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, counts the family offices of Poonawalla and Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, promoters of entities such as engineering company Thermax, diversified manufacturer Triveni Group, and the DSP Group as its investors.