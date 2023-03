Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 mn to cut debt: Report

Credit: Reuters

Gautam Adani is seeking to sell a stake in his cement business worth about $450 million, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani on Thursday made a formal request to international lenders to sell 4% to 5% of Ambuja Cement, the report said.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments