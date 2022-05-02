Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Adani group plans massive foray into healthcare, plans $4 billion investment
Gautam Adani | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Adani group led by billionaire Gautam Adani is planning a massive foray into the healthcare sector and may acquire large hospital...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP Swipe to close