Actor Tiger Shroff, BharatPe\'s Ashneer Grover, others back Freadom

English learning platform Freadom said it has raised $2.5 million (around Rs 18 crore) funding in a round led by Capital A and other marquee investors including Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover, VMart Retail Founder Lalit Agarwal, and Global PayU CFO Aakash Moondhara, among others.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Unreasonable Capital, Quantiphi founding team and Singapore Angels group.

Freadom will use the fresh funds across product, distribution and bolstering the company’s vertical presence in English as a second language among the stakeholders.

"The success of Freadom lies at the intersection of our innovative pedagogical approach and advanced artificial intelligence technology that makes language learning accessible for every child between the ages of three and twelve. The goal is to create impact at scale and prioritize long-term learning outcomes over short-term gains,” said Nikhil Saraf, founder, Freadom.

Founded in 2016, Freadom was built in collaboration with Stanford University to drive English language learning. It equips children to read and learn English in any country where it is an aspirational second language. The company aims to reach 50 million users worldwide by 2023.

The edtech space has seen quite a few fundraises in 2021. Recently, edtech company Campus 365 Edunet Pvt Ltd, edtech platform Kohbee, Delhi-based edtech startup Gurucool raised capital.