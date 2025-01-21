Actis ropes in key financial backer for $350 mn Egypt energy deal

Premium Torbjorn Caesar, Chairman and Senior Partner, Actis

Actis, the sustainable infrastructure investment arm of the US-based $100 billion growth equity investor General Atlantic, has secured a substantial financial backing from an American investor for its $350 million Egypt wind power plant deal, VCCircle has learnt. London-headquartered Actis, acquired by General Atlantic last year to create a global investment ......