In Charts: How India’s REITs market stacks up against global peers

Premium
It was a little over a decade back that regulations pertaining to real estate investment trusts (REITs) were first introduced in India. Yet, it took nearly five years when the first such entity–Embassy Office Parks REIT–listed on the stock exchanges, in April 2019. Since then four more REITs–Mindspace Business Parks REIT, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.