Actis-backed India highways InvIT raises $182 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Actis-backed India highways InvIT raises $182 mn

By Aman Malik

  • 01 Jul 2024
Premium
Actis-backed India highways InvIT raises $182 mn
Credit: Pexels

An Indian infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the highways sector, backed by the UK-based private equity firm Actis, has raised Rs 1,520 crore ($182 million) from a clutch of investors.  Nxt-Infra Trust raised the money from various domestic institutional investors such as mutual funds and corporate treasuries last week by selling 152 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Actis-backed India highways InvIT raises $182 mn

Infrastructure

Actis-backed India highways InvIT raises $182 mn

Premium
CPPIB-backed developer taps offshore investor for Chennai office park

Infrastructure

CPPIB-backed developer taps offshore investor for Chennai office park

JSW Infra to acquire majority stake in Navkar Corp for $121 mn

Infrastructure

JSW Infra to acquire majority stake in Navkar Corp for $121 mn

Premium
Ethos PE-controlled logistics major RTT sells non-core business

Infrastructure

Ethos PE-controlled logistics major RTT sells non-core business

Smartworks pulls in $20 mn from Keppel, Ananta Capital, others

Infrastructure

Smartworks pulls in $20 mn from Keppel, Ananta Capital, others

Vedanta in talks with IHC unit, investors for Zambian copper stake sale

Infrastructure

Vedanta in talks with IHC unit, investors for Zambian copper stake sale

Advertisement