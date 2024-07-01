Actis-backed India highways InvIT raises $182 mn

Premium Credit: Pexels

An Indian infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the highways sector, backed by the UK-based private equity firm Actis, has raised Rs 1,520 crore ($182 million) from a clutch of investors. Nxt-Infra Trust raised the money from various domestic institutional investors such as mutual funds and corporate treasuries last week by selling 152 ......