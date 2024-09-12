Accion, Leapfrog minting money from India bet but IFC sitting on a loss

Pro Credit: Thinkstock

Global impact investors Accion and Leapfrog Investments are making multi-bagger returns on their investment in an Indian non-bank lender but International Finance Corporation is sitting on a loss. Accion and Leapfrog, along with venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures, Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and alternative investment funds managed by India’s ......