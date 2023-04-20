Accel, Singh Capital Partners invest $10 mn in EcoSoul

(L-R) Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan, founders, EcoSoul Home

India and US-based eco-friendly products maker EcoSoul Home on Thursday said it has mopped up Series A funding of $10 million (around Rs 82 crore) from global venture capital firm Accel and investment office Singh Capital Partners.

The fresh infusion will be deployed for launching new products, expansion and scaling up tech and data stacks.

Founded by Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan in 2020, EcoSoul Home is a category-leading startup in the eco-friendly home essentials products space. It claims to have an active sales and operational presence in countries like the US, India, China and Vietnam, offering more than 100 products globally.

“Our products and supply chain innovation enables us to bring eco-friendly home essentials to price points comparable to traditional plastic and tree-based paper goods,” said Singh and Ganesan, in a joint statement.

“The EcoSoul team is uniquely positioned to be one of the early disruptors in this industry,” said Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel.

California-based Accel has invested in unicorns such as Moglix, Urban Company, Zetwerk and Inframarket, among other marketplaces. In November last year, Accel India has selected 10 startups as part of its second cohort of Atoms programme that was launched in 2021 for pre-seed investments.

Singh Capital Partners is an investment office based in Washington, managing the wealth of the Singh families. The company directs investments into venture capital, real estate, and growth equity.

Share article on Leave Your Comments