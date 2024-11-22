Accel-backed KGeN raises $10 mn from Aptos Labs, others
Accel-backed KGeN raises $10 mn from Aptos Labs, others

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 22 Nov 2024
Accel-backed KGeN (Kratos Gamer Network), a gaming startup, has raised $10 million (over Rs 840 crore) in a round led by Aptos Labs, with participation from Polygon and Game7.  

With the latest infusion, the company has raised a total of $30 million so far. 

KGeN's Proof of Gamer (POG) engine has collected over 197 million gamer details from 93 different data points. This helps game developers target and market their games more effectively. The company claims that it has grown in key markets like India, Brazil, and Nigeria and has 10.8 million gamers and 3.3 million active users each month. 

“KGeN is driving a major shift in how gamers own and control their data,” said Mo  Shaikh, CEO of Aptos Labs

Proof of Gamer (POG) Engine captures gamer attributes and reputation data to allow players to build and monetize their profiles. This approach aims to reduce customer acquisition costs by 30-60% for gaming companies. 

KGeN will use the funds to scale its platform, introduce new features, and expand its presence in emerging markets, the company said. 

Aptos Labs, co-founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, has raised over $400 million.  

AccelKGeNAptos LabsPolygonGame7

