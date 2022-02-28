Accel, STRIVE co-lead seed round in test automation platform Testsigma

Testsigma Technologies, which run open-source test automation platform Testsigma, on Monday said it has secured seed capital of $4.6 million (around Rs 34.5 crore) in a round co-lead by Accel and STRIVE.

The fundraise also saw participation from a clutch of investors including BoldCap, Shanmugam Krishnasamy, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Freshworks, Kiran Darisi, Co-Founder and Vice President of engineering at Freshworks, Parsuram Vijayasankar, Co-Founder and Principal Engineer at Freshworks, Vetri Vellore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ally.io, Nitesh Banta, CEO at B12 and Ioann Fainsilber, Co-Founder at Pintek, among others.

The firm plans to use the fresh funds to boost its engineering and product team, build a global testers network with onboarding more test automation engineers and developers.

Testsigma, launched by Rukmangada Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy in 2019, claims to have an experience in developing enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service) applications for Zoho, Freshworks, Oracle and HPE. It is an open-source, low-code, extendable test automation platform that enables the teams to develop, execute, and analyze end-to-end tests for web and mobile apps, and APIs (application programming interface). The platform’s clients include companies like Sage, HPE, Netgear, HDFC Life, IEEE, SignEasy and American Psychological Association, among others.

“Today’s test stack has made test automation more about writing and maintaining scripts than about taking quality software to market as quickly as possible. What we’re trying to do at Testsigma is not just simplify test automation to speed up the testing, but also make it a sustainable, scalable process in which the tools don’t require ongoing maintenance, freeing up the teams to focus on value delivery instead of building and maintaining scripts and frameworks,” Kandyala said.

“These are dev-founders who are building for other devs. Test automation has a problem of fragmentation and we need a collaborative approach to solve this if we are to ship good software. The team’s open-source approach to building a platform for quality seems to be the perfect recipe,” said Nikhil Kapur, Partner at STRIVE.