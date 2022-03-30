Accel Partners-backed OSlash nets $5 mn from Cred’s Kunal Shah, others

Demandwork Software Pvt Ltd, which runs software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup OSlash, on Wednesday said it has raised $5 million (around Rs 38 crore) in a post-seed round from Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion) and others.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to set up hiring in the US and Europe and grow its universal search tool that pulls together information from disparate applications.

“With web applications becoming commonplace, everyone is constantly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information scattered across different applications. There’s an urgent need for a better way to navigate and share work. In the coming months, we want to thrive on the great shift in where work happens - whether it’s hybrid, remote, or meta," said OSlash CEO and Ankit Pansari.

Co-founded in 2020 by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables employee to access the right information in a fraction of a second using everyday words.

It also claims to be building universal search on its platform that would allow employees to search for information within their workplace. At present, the startup is valued at $50 million.

OSlash said in a statement that the platform is used by over 3000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch.

Last year in October, the startup raised $2.5 million (around Rs 18.7 crore) in a seed funding round led by Accel Partners.