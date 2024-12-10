Shorooq onboards new Korean investor for infusion in new asset classes
Shorooq onboards new Korean investor for infusion in new asset classes

By Dilasha Seth

  • 10 Dec 2024
Premium
Shane Shin, founding partner, Shorooq

Abu Dhabi-based multi-asset investment firm Shorooq Partners, backed by ten sovereign wealth funds including UAE’s Mubadala and Korean Venture Investment Corporation (KVIC), has got on board another South Korean company as a limited partner for its existing and future investment vehicles, a top executive told VCCircle. The investment comes at a time ......

