Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to buy $600-mn stake in UK school operator Nord Anglia
By Reuters

  • 17 Apr 2025
Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company said on Thursday it would acquire a minority stake in UK private school operator Nord Anglia Education for $600 million, joining a global consortium led by Swedish private equity giant EQT.

The group also includes other high-profile investors such as Neuberger Berman, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Corporación Financiera Alba, and Dubai Holding, Mubadala said in a statement.

Global investor appetite for education assets has grown in recent years, driven by surging demand for premium schooling, digital learning platforms, and student mobility across borders.

From early years to higher education, the sector is attracting sovereign funds, buyout firms and pension investors betting on its resilience and long-term growth.

Nord Anglia operates more than 80 schools in 33 countries, educating over 90,000 students aged between 2 and 18.

With more than $300 billion in assets under management, the sovereign investor has in recent years deployed capital into healthcare, technology and education, aligning its strategy with long-term global demand trends and rising interest from Gulf funds in resilient, non-cyclical sectors.

