Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Fortress form $1-bn private credit partnership
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Fortress form $1-bn private credit partnership

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Fortress form $1-bn private credit partnership

By Reuters

  • 25 Apr 2025
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Fortress form $1-bn private credit partnership
Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, managing director and group CEO, Mubadala

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company has entered into a $1-billion strategic partnership with New York-based Fortress Investment Group to invest in private credit, the companies said on Thursday.

Private credit has expanded in recent years, attracting investments from some of the world's largest asset managers, as stricter regulations make it more expensive for traditional lenders to finance riskier loans.

The new partnership will see the $330-billion sovereign wealth fund co-invest in Fortress' private credit, asset-based lending, and real estate strategies.

Advertisement

"In conversations with our partners, we increasingly hear that they want tailored and scalable investment solutions that can enhance returns across the credit spectrum," Fortress co-CEO Drew McKnight said.

"We're seeking to expand borrowers' access to capital by securing larger and more diverse pools of capital from investors," he said.

A consortium led by Mubadala Investment Company subsidiary Mubadala Capital acquired a 68% stake in Fortress last year, though the U.S. firm says it retains full autonomy over investment processes, decision-making, personnel and operations.

Advertisement

Fortress had $50 billion of assets under management as of 31 December on behalf of around 2,000 institutional clients.

Gulf sovereign wealth funds are expanding their footprint in the private credit space.

Mubadala has forged partnerships with the likes of Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs in recent years. And in December, it said it would buy a 42% stake in U.S. credit asset manager Silver Rock Financial.

Advertisement

Private credit refers to non-bank lending, typically in the form of direct loans to mid-sized companies, real estate developers, or asset-backed borrowers.

Global private credit assets under management reached roughly $1.5 trillion in early 2024 and are projected to nearly double by 2029, according to industry estimates.

Advertisement
Abu DhabiMubadala Investment CompanyFortress Investment Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Mid-stage VC funding momentum in India back to normal in Q1

Finance

Mid-stage VC funding momentum in India back to normal in Q1

Premium
Avendus Capital's Chandra on new fund, why PE multiples may fall and more

Finance

Avendus Capital's Chandra on new fund, why PE multiples may fall and more

Premium
ADIA-backed IIFL Home Finance taps another offshore investor for capital

Finance

ADIA-backed IIFL Home Finance taps another offshore investor for capital

Premium
Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Finance

Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Premium
Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Finance

Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Pro
Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Finance

Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW