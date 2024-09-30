Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

By Reuters

  • 30 Sep 2024
Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO
Credit: ADNH website

Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) is selling a 40% stake in its catering business through an initial public offering on the local bourse, the business said on Monday, as it looks to tap into the region's economic growth.

ADNH Catering, which provides food, cleaning, support services and manpower supply, operates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over 18,000 staff and via a joint venture in Saudi Arabia, where it employs almost 1,000 people.

The Gulf has seen a flurry of IPOs in recent years as governments in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE try to diversify their economies with ambitious reform plans that include deepening capital markets to attract investment.

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi, which generates most of the Gulf state's oil wealth, has attracted a slew of financial firms in recent years and has been investing heavily in tourism, with a target of 39.3 million tourists by 2030 from nearly 24 million in 2023. It also plans to boost hotel room availability to 52,000 by 2030 from 34,000 last year.

"I think it's part of our long-term strategy... and clearly that tourism and travel aspect is high on the agenda," CEO Clive Cowley said when asked about Abu Dhabi's growth efforts to become a tourism and travel hub.

However, Cowley told Reuters the company was planning to also expand in other segments like healthcare and education, adding Saudi Arabia was a "very exciting market" and growth opportunity.

Advertisement

Roadshows with investors will take place next week, he said.

ADNH Catering said in a statement the offer price for the IPO will be determined through a book-building process running from Oct. 7 to 15, with a listing expected as early as next month.

All the 900 million shares on offer will be sold by parent company Abu Dhabi National Hotels, which owns hotels such as the Ritz Carlton and Park Hyatt in Abu Dhabi, as well as the JW Marriott and the Sofitel in Dubai's Marina and Jumeirah Beach, respectively.

Advertisement

Citi and FAB were appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO, while ENBD and ADCB were named joint bookrunners.

Abu Dhabi National HotelsADNHAbu DhabiInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

Consumer

Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

Pro
Peak XV signing off from Yellow Diamond snacks maker with modest returns

Consumer

Peak XV signing off from Yellow Diamond snacks maker with modest returns

Two Point O Capital, FirstCoffee, LetzRyd raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Two Point O Capital, FirstCoffee, LetzRyd raise early-stage funding

Premium
Exclusive: Former TPG exec plans food platform, in talks with biryani, pizza chains

Consumer

Exclusive: Former TPG exec plans food platform, in talks with biryani, pizza chains

Premium
Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Consumer

Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Premium
How hair care player Beauty Garage plans to grow after latest acquisition

Consumer

How hair care player Beauty Garage plans to grow after latest acquisition

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW